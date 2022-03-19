WWE SmackDown: Vince McMahon Makes Pat McAfee Apologize but He Delivers Epic Burn Instead

During tonight’s WWE SmackDown Pat McAfee was called into Vince McMahon’s office, and Michael Cole figured it was to do with the brawl that ensued last week between McAfee and Austin Theory, who have a match at WrestleMania. McAfee didn’t look too happy after coming out of Vince’s office, and when he got to the ring he picked up a microphone and said how when he first saw an episode of Raw he saw something he thought he could do. Then he recalled when Cole called him about the job at SmackDown and he said hell yeah, and that’s when he said he dreamed of doing this.

He then said he’s been dreaming of getting in front of the millions, but before he could deliver his Rock inspired promo Austin Theory came out and interrupted him with a microphone of his own, and he kept asking “do you have something for me.” McAfee then said Vince told him that he could either apologize or lose his job and his dream. McAfee then tried to apologize twice but he couldn’t get it out, and then he went off.

https://twitter.com/WWEonFOX/status/1504994143587631109

McAfee hit Theory with a barrage of burns, saying “I’m sorry for beating your a** last week. Austin Theory, I’m sorry your parents raised a douche bag. Austin Theory, I’m sorry I made your filter-faced ass relevant. Austin Theory I apologize that you’re a punk b****.” Theory then smiled and took his selfie and said you apologized, and he made his way out of the ring and to the back.

So the good news is that McAfee isn’t fired, as he did say the words apologize in his series of Theory burns, and Theory seems to be placated, at least for the time being. You can find the current WrestleMania 38 card below.

Night 1:

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (C) vs Ronda Rousey

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (C) vs Bianca Belair

The Miz and Logan Paul vs Rey and Dominik Mysterio

Drew McIntyre vs Happy Corbin

Night 2:

Champion vs Champion: Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

Women’s Tag Team Championship: Carmella and Queen Zelina vs Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs Sasha Banks and Naomi

Sami Zayn vs Johnny Knoxville

TBA:

Edge vs AJ Styles

Pat McAfee vs Austin Theory

You can tune into all the action when WrestleMania 38 kicks off on April 2nd and 3rd at 8 PM EST.

What do you think of the lineup so far? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!