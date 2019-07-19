WWE Smackville: New Matches Announced For Next Saturday’s Live Special

WWE’s next WWE Network live event special takes place in just eight days, and we have two more matches just announced for the show.

WWE surprised fans on Thursday by announcing the show, titled WWE Smackville, on Thursday. The event takes place from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee next Saturday evening.

A triple threat match for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship has just been announced. The bout features Alexa Bliss (with Nikki Cross) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley,

In addition, WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day (Xavier Woods and Big E) will be in action against a team to be determined.

The WWE Smackville card is now as follows:

WWE Championship – Triple Threat Match

Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Samoa Joe vs. Dolph Ziggler

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Finn Balor

Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss (with Nikki Cross)

The New Day (Big E and Xavier Woods) (c) vs. To Be Announced

WWE Smackville will be the first non-PPV WWE Network live special since The Shield’s Final Chapter back on April 21st which aired live from Moline, Illinois. That show featured the final WWE match for Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley).