WWE's Sonya Deville Wants to Be in The Mandalorian and Fast & Furious

Sonya Deville is a force to be reckoned with in WWE, something she's providing every Friday on SmackDown, but she's not stopping there. For Deville, the skies the limit, and after taking on E! and WWE's Total Divas, she has her sights set on making the jump to some premiere larger than life franchises. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to talk to Deville about what she wants to do next, and she's got two fan-favorite franchises at the top of her list, including Star Wars' The Mandalorian and Universal's Fast & Furious. It's actually a perfect time to jump in, what with Mandalorian getting at least two more seasons and Fast & Furious spinning things out from the core franchise.

When we brought up the possibility of The Mandalorian, especially since Rosario Dawson's recent casting as Ahsoka Tano means she's going to need someone to throw down against, Deville was all-in right away, and she would also be thrilled to follow in Gina Carano's footsteps, as Carano delivered a stellar performance in The Mandalorian season 1.

"First of all, it's so funny you said that because I'm a huge Rosario Dawson fan and I love Gina Carano was actually my idol growing up, and she's part of the Mandalorian series. Yeah, I would love an opportunity to audition for the second season, or I don't even know if they finished filming already, but I'm sure they have a third season to come. But yeah, that would definitely be a dream role of mine. Not only because of the other cast members and being able to work with them, but I just love the series."

While Deville would love to be in The Mandalorian (also known as the Baby Yoda Show, because he's amazing), she would be a great fit for other action-adventure franchises like Fast & Furious, which also happens to include fellow WWE superstars like Roman Reigns (Hobbs & Shaw) and The Rock.

"Yeah, I love the Fast and Furious series, and I know they're not done," Deville said. "They're always making spinoffs and new Fast movies, so that would obviously be a dream role. I just love the badass, strong, empowering female role. The femme fatale. I think it's so cool. A huge fan of Angelina Jolie growing up too, so I love her vibe and all her action films. So yeah, definitely something down that path."

I had to bring up the criminally underrated Angelina Jolie action film Salt after that comment, and Deville agrees that it needs a sequel "Oh my God, I love Salt. That's actually one of my favorite action films. So good," Deville said.

