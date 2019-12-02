WWE

WWE Fans Angered by WWE Network Crashes During Starrcade 2019

WWE’s third annual revival of the Starrcade event took place on Sunday night in Duluth, Georgia. […]

WWE’s third annual revival of the Starrcade event took place on Sunday night in Duluth, Georgia. But as fans hopped on the WWE Network to try and watch the event, many of them were unable to watch as their Network feed crashed. By the end of the first match the crash reports had died down, but people were surprised given how little attention the show had been given on WWE television over the past week. The show is headlined by a WWE Universal Championship cage match between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman, as well as a four-way tag match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

