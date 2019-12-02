WWE Fans Angered by WWE Network Crashes During Starrcade 2019

WWE’s third annual revival of the Starrcade event took place on Sunday night in Duluth, Georgia. But as fans hopped on the WWE Network to try and watch the event, many of them were unable to watch as their Network feed crashed. By the end of the first match the crash reports had died down, but people were surprised given how little attention the show had been given on WWE television over the past week. The show is headlined by a WWE Universal Championship cage match between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman, as well as a four-way tag match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Check out some of the reactions to the Network crashes in the list below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

No

#wwenetwork finally brought up the #Starrcade preview, only for it to crash and send me back to my Roku homepage. — Joshua Pyle (@VolantisMoon) December 2, 2019

As the Saying Goes…

There’s an old saying, if something isn’t broken, the @WWE will break it. Can we have one time when the @WWENetwork doesn’t crash? #WWEStarrcade — Scott Gammon (@ScottGammon3) December 2, 2019

Whatevs

cool wwe network crash or whatever — Admiral Benghazi (@AdmiralHalo) December 2, 2019

Good Question

Did your servers crash or something? pic.twitter.com/ywNfVOBPfX — Burn It Down 🔥 (@Burn1tD0wn) December 2, 2019

For the Lolz

But why did the WWE Network crash right as Starrcade was about to start lol — Courtney Hafner (@hafcourt) December 2, 2019

No Live Feed