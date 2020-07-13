WWE Reportedly Scrapped Two Major Matches Planned for SummerSlam 2020

Numerous reports have popped up over the past couple of months about what WWE has planned for their annual SummerSlam pay-per-view come Aug. 23. The latest, this time coming from @WrestleVotes, points to the two marquee matches that were originally supposed to headline the show. According to them, Brock Lesnar was supposed to return to action (most likely in a WrestleMania rematch with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre) while Edge was also supposed to compete on the show (most likely in the final match of his trilogy with Randy Orton). The latter was scrapped due to Edge's tricep injury, while the former was pulled once WWE realized the show wouldn't be taking place in front of fans.

The show, along with NXT TakeOver: Boston, were both scheduled to be held in Boston's TD Garden.

Was told this weekend the projected SummerSlam card that creative had in place a few months ago has been torn up. Edge’s injury played a big part, as well as the lack of audience - no fans means WWE has little desire to have Lesnar on the PPV. 2 major matches scrapped. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 13, 2020

Both WrestleTalk's Louis Dangoor and TalkSport's Alex McCarthy reported last week that McIntyre is currently slotted to defend his championship against Orton at the show. Dave Meltzer followed that up in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter by listing out a few more planned matches:

Either AJ Styles vs. Matt Riddle or Baron Corbin vs. Matt Riddle for the Intercontinental Championship

The New Day vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro for the SmackDown tag titles

A Raw tag title match involving The Street Profits and Angel Garza & Andrade

But before all that, WWE has its later pay-per-view this weekend in The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. The show will take place inside the WWE Performance Center on Sunday. Here's the card as of now:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler (TBD Stipulation)

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

Wyatt Swamp Fight: Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman

Eye for and Eye: Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.