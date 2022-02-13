WWE Super Bowl Commercials Details Revealed

WWE famously ran one of its most iconic commercials during the Super Bowl back in 1999, and while the promotion has been absent from the biggest annual football game of the year since then (apart from three Halftime Heat specials), wrestling fans can look forward to some involvement during this year’s broadcast. PWInsider first reported earlier this week that WWE was telling its employees that ads for WrestleMania 38 would be running as part of Super Bowl LVI’s lineup of commercials. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics then added that there would be two ads — a 30-second ad at some point during NBC’s pregame coverage and a 15-second ad during the actual game.

However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer then noted that the ads are actually for Peacock, the streaming service that hosts all of WWE’s pay-per-views and library previously housed in the WWE Network. This means that the ads weren’t paid for by WWE and that WrestleMania 38 will only be one of the many things mentioned for the streaming platform. Stay tuned for live coverage tonight!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has also teased his involvement at the game, indicating he’ll be cutting some sort of wrestling-esque promo. He wrote on Instagram yesterday during rehearsals, “You know when my mic 🎤 is in my hand 🤚🏾 something electrifying is going down 😉⚡️Rehearsals for the SUPER BOWL and I’m already pumped and covered in goosebumps – just can’t help it. Mana is REAL ☺️🌍🔥Can’t wait for you to see what me, @NFL & @NBC have cookin’ up 🔥🎤All for the game we love 🏈🖤My NFL dreams never came true, so this will be a TRUE HONOR. Dreams ain’t just for dreamers.”

Only two matches have been confirmed for WrestleMania 38 in April so far — Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship and Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Before that show, WWE has an Elimination Chamber event scheduled for this Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Check out the updated lineup for the show below:

https://twitter.com/BrandonThurston/status/1492335314446262274?ref_src=twsrc^tfw