Which WWE Superstars Would Benefit From Adding a Manager?

Stone Cold Steve Austin recently pointed out that WWE is severely lacking in managers. After all, outside of Paul Heyman, there isn’t a permanent fixture in the managerial department in all of WWE. Since Stone Cold said so, we thought we’d take a deeper swim on this subject and take a whack at which Superstars would benefit the most from a ringside accompaniment.

Here are a few names that won’t be on this list: Ronda Rousey, (a star on her own) Roman Reigns, (has no trouble getting attention) and AJ Styles (the wrestling speaks for itself).

Videos by ComicBook.com

But we found a couple tag teams, former champions, and budding stars who could see their game elevate by a managerial presence.

Nia Jax

I’m well aware that Nia Jax’s Not Like Most campaign is fueled by positive self-image. But that’s not how I read it. I think Nia Jax is not like most because she can ragdoll every female on the WWE roster.

This ability to flash raw power is a spectacle wrestling fan will always pay to see. Since she is so physically imposing, I think the ironic addition of a sniveling, cheating manager would really irritate fans into making Jax the evil boss of the women’s division.

Jax has shown she’s an improving promo, but adding the element of unfairness in the form of a morally decrepit manager would make her off-the-chart strength look unbeatable.

Chad Gable

If Mr. Perfect had a manager then so can Chad Gable.

When given opportunities, Gable more often than not wows in the ring. However since the bar for in-ring capabilities has been raised so high, Gable has a much harder time standing out than he would in 1999.

I do think WWE is intrigued by Gable but don’t have much for him—especially with Jason Jordan out. So to stay relevant, Gable will need a boost. And unless he starts cutting Jim Hellwig promos, getting our attention may be tough.

A manager would be fine, but a Diesel-like bodyguard would be better. Too bad Ziggler’s already nabbed, Drew McIntyre. But hey, I’m pretty sure Big Show is available.

Heel Finn Balor

This idea has two parts. First, Finn Balor has to make a moral departure from the land of good things and become a villain. Second, he pairs with someone like Bobby Heenan.

Finn Balor too handsome and too ripped to be humble. His astonish physique is the best weapon he’s not using. Want a precedent? Google Rick Rude.

I have already laughed multiple times thinking about the late Bobby Heenan yapping about the countless crevices on Balor’s stomach. I’m not sure if anyone in WWE can play this role, but I’d love to see it happen.

Mandy Rose

There have been rumors indicating WWE has a vested interest in Mandy Rose. But with the likes of Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch and now Carmella, Rose is going to have a hard time getting on the proverbial field.

While being pretty is never a bad start, Rose will need another layer to her act. She may be able to develop that on her own, but since she’s still beginning, why not help her out and add a manager?

The Bludgeon Brothers

Look, they’re already campy as hell. So why not let this be the 1980’s gimmick it is and get Mr. Fuji behind these dudes?

Luke Harper and Eric Rowan don’t really talk much—I guess that’s what the hammers are for—but that doesn’t mean their entire act has to be silent.

You may not know it, but The Bludgeon Brothers are SmackDown’s Tag Team Champions. If they had someone to remind us about that during promos, perhaps we wouldn’t forget.

Bobby Lashley

No one has ever accused Bobby Lashley of being great on the microphone. But instead of taking swipes at such a massive human, why not find a way to supplement his character?

As a babyface, Lashley is handcuffed to doing is own mic work. But as a heel, he can have someone deplorable do his talking. This might actually happen, too. How hard is it to imagine Paul Heyman attaching himself to Lashley once Lesnar is gone?

The Revival

Has there ever been a more perfect union than The Revival and Jim Cornette?

While that won’t happen, it almost feels sacrilegious to watch such a classic tag team not have a manager. Of all of the half-baked suggestions within this article, I feel the strongest about this one. Do it!