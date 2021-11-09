Major Matches Added to WWE Survivor Series 2021

WWE officially confirmed during this week’s Monday Night Raw that this year’s Survivor Series will once again be highlighted by the top champions of Raw facing the top champs over on SmackDown in the never-ending “Battle for Brand Supremacy.” The show also flashed the graphics for two of those matches, pitting Universal Champion Roman Reigns against WWE Champion Big E and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

It’s worth noting that WWE has made a habit out of last-minute championship changes days before Survivor Series that wind up changing the card. Jinder Mahal and AJ Styles both lost their WWE Championships days before they were supposed to face Brock Lesnar in 2017 and 2018, while Drew McIntyre beat Randy Orton to become a two-time WWE Champion and face Reigns at last year’s pay-per-view. Both E and Lynch already have their next challengers lined up in Seth Rollins and Liv Morgan, though WWE hasn’t confirmed if those title matches will be on the last Raw before the pay-per-view in Brooklyn.

Check out the updated lineup for the show below:

WWE Champion Big E vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre, King Woods, Jeff Hardy, Sami Zayn, Happy Corbin (Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match)

Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Carmella, Liv Morgan, Queen Zelina vs. Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Aliyah, Natalya (Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Match)

There have also been reports of The Rock making some sort of appearance at the pay-per-view to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his WWE debut. The Red Notice star spoke with ComicBook recently and talked about the heavily-rumored WrestleMania matchup fans want to see between Reigns and him.

“I don’t know if I have another title run, considering I’m the People’s Champion, but I don’t know if it’s another title run,” Johnson said. “I think possibly, you know, there might be another match down the road. It would have to make sense.”

“It seems like Roman, you know, I’m very close with Roman obviously, and we talk about this all the time, and I continue to encourage him to keep doing your thing, keep sharpening those skills,” he added. “I think he’s doing a great job with his promo, his execution, his in-ring work. It all continues to improve and grow. And that’s always the best part, I think, about that world of professional wrestling is that when someone gets anointed and given the ball to run, they either score a touchdown with it or they don’t. But then some, not only score a touchdown with it, but then they begin to change the way the game is played. And in Roman’s case, he’s slowly doing that, and you could start to read the tea leaves. And again, I’m very, very proud of him. I like everything that he’s doing. I like everything that the Usos are doing. I like what they’re doing together, and we’ll see down the road.”