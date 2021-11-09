WWE Raw Changes Up Its Men’s Survivor Series Team

WWE announced the lineups for the two Survivor Series elimination tag team matches over the weekend, which included Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Finn Balor and both Mysterios competing as Team Raw in the Men’s five-on-five match. But an extra wrinkle was added in this week when Adam Pearce brought both Rey and Dominik down the ring and pointed out that everyone on Team Raw was a former world champion except for the son of Rey Mysterio. He then announced his spot on the team was on the line in a match against Bobby Lashley, who had MVP by his side once again.

Unsurprisingly, “The All Mighty” made quick work of Dominik and took his spot in the tag match. He applied The Hurt Lock early on, but stopped Dom from tapping and tossed him outside the ring. Rey tried to make the save, only to get flattened by the former world champion. He eventually got Dom back in the ring, speared him and applied The Hurt Lock for the win.

Check out the updated lineup for Survivor Series below:

WWE Champion (Big E or Seth Rollins) vs. WWE Universal Champion (Roman Reigns)

Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre, King Woods, Jeff Hardy, Sami Zayn, Happy Corbin (Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match)

Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Carmella, Liv Morgan, Queen Zelina vs. Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Aliyah, Natalya (Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Match)

This story is developing…