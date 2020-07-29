WWE's The Bumpy Awards Full Winners List

WWE's Youtube series The Bump hosted a special awards show this week to celebrate the first half of 2020, known as The Bumpys. More than a dozen awards were given out throughout the show, all of which were voted on by fans online. AJ Styles took home the most trophies for winning Best Cinematic Match and Best Rivalry, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre took home Superstar of the Half-Year and Edge made a special appearance to accept the award for Best In-Ring Match.

You can see the full list of winners in the list below. Do you think the right people won? Should The Bump do this again at the end of the year? Let us know down in the comments!