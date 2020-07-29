WWE's The Bumpy Awards Full Winners List
WWE's Youtube series The Bump hosted a special awards show this week to celebrate the first half of 2020, known as The Bumpys. More than a dozen awards were given out throughout the show, all of which were voted on by fans online. AJ Styles took home the most trophies for winning Best Cinematic Match and Best Rivalry, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre took home Superstar of the Half-Year and Edge made a special appearance to accept the award for Best In-Ring Match.
You can see the full list of winners in the list below. Do you think the right people won? Should The Bump do this again at the end of the year? Let us know down in the comments!
Superstar of the Half-Year: Drew McIntyre
Congratulations, @DMcIntyreWWE!#WWETheBump #TheBumpyAwards pic.twitter.com/2tfLU9atWj— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) July 29, 2020
In-Ring Match of the Half Year: Edge vs. Randy Orton (Backlash)
Congratulations, @EdgeRatedR!!!
... oh. 😳#TheBumpyAwards #WWETheBump @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/YrJuOePWAn— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) July 29, 2020
Cinematic Match of the Half-Year: Boneyard Match
"I'm the one that made all this happen. I deserve the trophy."#TheBumpyAwards #WWETheBump@AJStylesOrg @undertaker pic.twitter.com/NtywtEDlKw— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) July 29, 2020
Tag Team of the Half-Year: Bayley & Sasha Banks
And The Bumpy for Tag Team of the Half Year goes to...@SashaBanksWWE & @itsBayleyWWE!!! 🏆 ✨#TheBumpyAwards #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/YwTitf77h4— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) July 29, 2020
Rivalry of the Half-Year: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles
Count 'em! That makes TWO ( 2️⃣ ) Bumpys for @AJStylesOrg!#WWETheBump #TheBumpyAwards @undertaker pic.twitter.com/6karADpUjS— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) July 29, 2020
WAIT A MINUTE!!!
The Deadman is HERE!!#TheBumpyAwards #WWETheBump @undertaker pic.twitter.com/PbBS4Y7d3c— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) July 29, 2020
The Bump Lifetime Achievement Award: Drake Maverick
There it is! What a jacket! ... What a man!#TheBumpyAwards #WWETheBump @WWEMaverick pic.twitter.com/sNiNFWgOA6— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) July 29, 2020
More Awards
- Most Gif-Able: Keith Lee
- Biggest Surprise: Zoo Animals Surprise Kevin Owens
- Best Interview From Inside Or Next To A Parked Car: Robert Stone
- Best Interview Conducted Internationally: Stephanie McMahon
- Best Superstar Zoom Room: Lacey Evans
- Hey That Wasn't Very Nice: Jeff Hardy
- Best Audience Member: Israel Rodriguez
- Biggest Social Reaction: Mandy Rose & Otis Kiss
- Best The Bump Entrance: John Morrison
- Best Host Costume: Evan Mack
