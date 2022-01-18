New Update on WWE’s Plan for the WWE Universal Championship

Seth Rollins was a guest on this week’s edition of The Kevin Owens Show during Monday Night Raw and addressed his future plans heading into his WWE Universal Championship match with Roman Reigns. Rollins confirmed that, if he wins, he plans on bringing the Universal title back to the Red Brand and changing it back to its original red color. The title was first introduced as Raw’s world championship in 2016, though it got a new blue look when Bray Wyatt brought it over to SmackDown in 2019.

As for the WWE Championship, Brock Lesnar is considered a free agent but is listed as a member of the Raw roster internally. He’ll defend the gold against Bobby Lashley at the Royal Rumble at the end of the month. A match between Lesnar and Reigns has been rumored for WrestleMania 38 for months, and those reports didn’t change even after Lesnar suddenly won the WWE Championship back at Day 1.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reigns set a new record as Universal Champion on Sunday, breaking Lesnar’s previous record for longest single reign with the title (now at 505 days). He’ll still need to hold it for a few more months in order to set the record for most combined days as champion.

Check out the updated card for the Royal Rumble below. The show will take place at The Dome at America’s Center in St Louis: