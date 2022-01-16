WWE Recaps the Rivalry Between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will clash over the WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Jan. 29, marking the next chapter in their long shared history. The pair debuted together as two-thirds of The Shield in 2012, and once Rollins betrayed the group two years later they often found themselves opposing each other in WWE’s main event scene. The latest WWE Top 10 video recapped some of the highlights from their matches, including Rollins cashing in Money in the Bank at WrestleMania 31 and pinning Reigns to become WWE Champion and “The Visionary’s” clean win over Reigns at Money in the Bank 2016 for his second WWE Championship.

The list shows that, while Reigns often gets the upper hand when the two meet on TV, Rollins almost always has “The Tribal Chief’s” number on pay-per-view. The pair have wrestled eight singles matches on TV since 2014 and have an even record of four wins and four losses each.

This past week’s SmackDown saw Rollins try to bring up their history, while Reigns claimed his opponent was merely living in the past and that he’s on a whole new level now. The Usos then attempted to attack Rollins from behind but he successfully escaped.

Check out the updated lineup for the Royal Rumble below! This year’s event takes place at St. Louis’ The Dome at Amerca’s Center.