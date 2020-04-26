Report: Here's How Vince McMahon Has Been Acting Backstage During the Coronavirus Pandemic

There are a lot of words that can be used to describe Vince McMahon's appearance on this week's Friday Night SmackDown, but "strange" seems like the most fitting. McMahon strutted out during the final minutes of Triple H's 25th anniversary celebration segment, stumbling over his lines and swapping back and forth between being happy for "The Game" and telling him he sucked at random. It turns out, at least according to a source via @WrestleVotes, this is how McMahon has been over he past few weeks ever since the coronavirus pandemic affected his entire year.

Take a look at what the insider received from a backstage source below

It's not hard to understand why McMahon seemed shaken up. The company hasn't hosted a live event in over a month, every episode of television has taken place inside of an empty WWE Performance Center, WrestleMania 36 week was scrapped, the titular event was stretched across two days inside the PC, the XFL's return season was shut down after five weeks, the company filed for bankruptcy, its former president Oliver Luck has filed a lawsuit against McMahon for wrongful termination, the WWE's plans to move to a new headquarters has been delayed and the company opted to fire more than 30 active wrestlers and fire/furlough numerous office employees, backstage producers, announcers, referees and coaches as a cost-cutting measure less than two weeks ago.

McMahon made a number of comments regarding how WWE has handled the pandemic during Thursday's earnings call for the first quarter of 2020.

"Our first quarter financial performance was strong and largely unimpacted by the COVID-19 outbreak," McMahon wrote in the investor's financial report. "Now we are in the midst of unprecedented times, which require us to be especially nimble, creative and efficient in order to ensure the ling-term value of WWE. We are taking precautions to protect the health and safety of our performers and staff as we produce content in new ways, engage fans with a much-needed diversion and operate effectively in this evolving environment."

He also mentioned that he was confident Raw's record-low ratings would bounce back soon, and couldn't give a definitive answer over when WWE would be able to host a show with fans in attendance again. As of now WWE's SummerSlam pay-per-view, scheduled for Aug. 23 at the TD Garden in Boston, has not been canceled.

