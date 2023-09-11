WWE: Monday Marks The End of an Era for Vince McMahon

With Endeavor's merger of WWE and The UFC set to be finalized on Tuesday, Monday marks the end of an era for both the WWE and Vince McMahon. Ever since he purchased the company from his father in 1982, McMahon has held independent majority control over the pro wrestling promotion. Even when he "retired" last year in the midst of various sexual misconduct scandals, he still held an overwhelming majority of voting power on WWE's Board of Directors thanks to his Class-B stock ownership. That power was how he was able to be reinstated as executive chairman back in January.

And while McMahon will still be executive chairman of WWE once the merger is complete, he'll now have a boss to answer to in Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel. Wrestling fans took to social media on Monday to mark the occasion and you can see some of the reactions in the list below.