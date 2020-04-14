Will Christian Come out of Retirement in WWE Just Like Edge?

Now that Edge is officially back to wrestling in WWE with his appearance in the Men’s Royal Rumble match and his Last Man Standing Match with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36, some WWE fans have wondered if his former tag partner Christian will soon follow suit. The former World Heavyweight and ECW Champion sadly didn’t have the same pomp and circumstance when his career came to an abrupt end due to a concussion back in 2014, and he’s made no indication that he’ll make any sort of return in interviews and on social media since. However during a recent interview with Booker T he firmly closed the book on the idea.

“It’s one of those things, right? It’s a completely different injury. I’m pretty content with all that I’ve accomplished in WWE. I pretty much accomplished everything I ever wanted to do except main event WrestleMania, and let’s be honest, how many people actually get a chance to do that? I’m forty-six years old and I had some concussion issues.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s just a matter of, I don’t see it happening. I’m medically disqualified. Not sure how I would ever get cleared,” he added.

Leading up to his Mania match, Edge revealed that a random bike accident he suffered while mountain biking with Sheamus, on top of the numerous actions scenes he had filmed without any issues, sparked the idea for him to see if he could be medically cleared.

“I talked to [Triple H, Paul Levesque], and I said, ‘I can’t go to a ring anywhere because people will start seeing me. I can’t go to the PC.’ So they sent me a ring. I got a warehouse space, and I set up a ring and basically had my own personal ‘Field of Dreams,’ and I just got in there and got to work. Thankfully, I’m married to another Hall of Famer who can pick up and body slam me, which you can’t say for a lot of wives,” he explained in an interview with ESPN. “The Revival, they both live in Asheville, so they’d come, and they’d get in there with me, and they’d put me through my paces.

“I was keeping up with them. I wasn’t tired, and I wasn’t sore, and I thought, ‘OK, this is going to happen, and this is going to happen at a level that I wanted.’ I didn’t want to come back and be anything less than what I was. I’m going to have to work differently. I’m going to have different limitations … I still want to be able to go in there and be able to go half an hour,” he added.