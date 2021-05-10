Will MJF Ever Leave AEW for WWE?

✖

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has established himself as one of the most hateable men in all of pro wrestling at just 25 years old. The heat that surrounds him has made him one of pillars for the future of All Elite Wrestling, which was on full display last week when he won the first-ever Blood & Guts match for The Pinnacle and threw a bloodied Chris Jericho off the roof of a steel cage through the entrance ramp below.

But while AEW officials have made it abundantly clear that the company's future will heavily involve MJF, the young man is still leaving the door open for a jump to WWE.

"I'd say I'd be near the end of my contract," he told Steelchair Wrestling Magazine when asked to picture himself at the end of his current AEW contract in 2024. "I would be the AEW World Champion, I would still be a part of the greatest faction in professional wrestling known as The Pinnacle, all of my brothers in arms would also have gold and then, at that point, the highest bidder, baby. Me and my boys were willing to go wherever the money's at, it's that simple. Don't get me wrong, AEW runs deep in me, I don't want to leave, but I am a businessman at the end of the day, and I can't help myself if somebody's got an offer for me, I'm going to listen to it."

Chris Jericho talked about Friedman's future in an interview with ComicBook earlier this month.

"Obviously, we have a real diamond here in MJF," Jericho said. "But as good as he is, he doesn't have that worldwide experience, which you need to have in some ways. At least when I was coming through the system, you needed to have that international flavor, not just for wrestling style, but like I said, life lessons. And it really matures you to be on the other side of the world by yourself. Things will never be that way for Max because he's such a big star in the States. If he goes to Japan, it'll probably just be for a show or two. I don't really see him entering the Championship Carnival, or the G1 Tournament. But if he did, that probably would be really good for him.

"But times have changed and traveling the world isn't really like it was when I was starting out," he continued. "When I was 25. I really was headlining arenas in Japan and Mexico and Germany. So by the time I got to WCW, even though I wasn't getting the big push, so to speak, I still knew how to get over. Same thing when I first came to WWE. So Max will never have those experiences, and he probably doesn't need them because the business has changed. But there is a lot to be said about having that worldwide experience for all the reasons that I just said, but I don't know if that's ever really going to happen anymore."

