Will WWE's Worlds Collide 2022 Premium Live Event Conflict With AEW All Out 2022?

Will WWE's Worlds Collide event conflict with AEW's All Out pay-per-view when both take place on Sept. 4? That's the big question following WWE's announcements made on Thursday. The first was that NXT UK, a brand first launched in 2016, would be shutting down and replaced with an expanded NXT Europe developmental brand. It was also confirmed that NXT UK's final event would be the 2022 installment of the Worlds Collide premium live event, set to take place on Sept. 4. The location for the show wasn't confirmed in either the press release or Shawn Michaels interview with Fox, but it did state the show would air at 4 p.m. ET here in the United States.

Meanwhile, AEW's annual All Out pay-per-view is scheduled to take place at 8 p.m. ET at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates (outside of Chicago), Illinois. The odds of Worlds Collide going longer than four hours is unlikely, so wrestling fans likely won't have to choose between which two shows to watch.

Worlds Collide was first introduced back in 2019 during Royal Rumble Axxess as a crossover between NXT, NXT UK and 205 Live. A series of specials were then taped during WrestleMania Axxess that April, this time involving Raw and SmackDown stars as well. The show was finally turned into a straight-up pay-per-view for the WWE Network in January 2020, featuring such matches as DIY vs. Moustache Mountain, Rhea Ripley vs. Toni Storm and Imperium vs. The Undisputed Era. The big match teased for this year's show is NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. NXT UK Champion Tyler Bater, though it wasn't confirmed if the match would be a championship unification match.

As for All Out, the show's headliner looked to be CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley to unify the two AEW World Championships. However, after the pair wound up in pull-apart brawls twice on this week's AEW Dynamite, the company announced the match would be held on the Aug. 24 episode of Dynamite in Cleveland. Here's what's been confirmed for All Out so far: