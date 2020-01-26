Jordan Devlin Wins the NXT Cruiserweight Championship at Worlds Collide

Angel Garza started off Saturday night be being awarded a brand new version of the NXT Cruiserweight Championship by Triple H and William Regal. But he didn’t get the chance to hold onto it for very long. Garza dropped the title in a four-way match at the Worlds Collide event at the Toyota Center in Houston to “The Irish Ace” Jordan Devlin, meaning that one of NXT’s titles is now in the hands of NXT UK. Late in the match it looked like Garza was going to capitalize off Travis Banks hitting a Poison Huricanrana on Isaiah Scott by tossing Banks out of the ring and hitting “Swerve” with the Wing Clipper. But Devlin suddenly appeared in the ring and knocked the champ for a loop with a thunderous headbutt.

He then hit Scott with a Devlin-side for the win.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Devlin then cut a promo on the Houston crowd, bragging that he told everyone he’d prove he was the best pound-for-pound wrestler on the roster.

So far at Worlds Collide, NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray beat Mia Yim and Finn Balor took down Ilja Dragunov. The only other title on the line tonight is Rhea Ripley’s NXT Women’s Championship, and she’s defending it against her former NXT UK rival Toni Storm.