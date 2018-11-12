WWE and WrestleMania 34 Bring New Orleans $175 million

Considering they had recently hosted WrestleMania 30 it was surprising to see the city of New Orleans land WrestleMania 34. But apparently, they knew just how lucrative the opportunity was to host WWE’s biggest show, and now their loot is on full display.

On Monday WWE released a statement regarding this year’s big show that should have more cities lining up to book a future WrestleMania.

WrestleMania® Generates $175 Million for New Orleans STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) and Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced today that WrestleMania 34 generated $175 million in economic impact for the greater New Orleans region this past April, according to a study conducted by the Enigma Research Corporation. This marks a significant increase from the $142 million generated for WrestleMania 30 in New Orleans and the seventh consecutive year that WrestleMania generated more than $100 million in economic impact for its host region. Over the past 12 years, WrestleMania has generated more than $1.2 billion in cumulative economic impact for the cities that have hosted the event. WrestleMania 34 also generated approximately $23.7 million in federal, state and local taxes.

“Yet again, WWE delivered on its promise to offer a spectacular event in New Orleans and a boost to the local economy,” said Governor John Bel Edwards. “I would like to thank the WWE fans from around the world that descended on New Orleans for WrestleMania Week. We hope they enjoyed their visit, and more importantly, we hope to bring WrestleMania back to New Orleans in the future.”

“We were thrilled to have been a cornerstone event as part of the city’s Tricentennial Celebration, and that WrestleMania’s triumphant return to New Orleans once again generated an incredible economic windfall for the city,” said John P. Saboor, WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events. “The success of our weeklong celebration would not have been possible without the tireless support of the State of Louisiana, the City of New Orleans and all of the public and private sector partners throughout the region. We now turn our attention to New York and New Jersey for what will be a historic WrestleMania Week celebration.”

The Superdome’s second ‘Mania will be remembered for Ronda Rousey’s smashing debut and Brock Lesnar’s shocking defeat of Roman Reigns. Regardless of the card, WrestleMania is proving to be an easy way to make big money.