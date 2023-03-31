WWE Superstar's Contract Expires on the Day of WrestleMania 39

Unlike professional sports, professional wrestling does not have an off-season. This leads to talent inking contracts at random points throughout the year, as wrestlers are known to sign deals that are effective as soon as the new year starts, immediately after WrestleMania season, or truly anywhere else on the calendar. That said, there does tend to be some sort of uniformity to the industry's employment agreements, as it is common for wrestlers to be on the books until major events are wrapped. The aforementioned WrestleMania is the most ordinary, as WWE is known to have select superstars become free agents after the Showcase of Immortals every year.

That pattern repeats again after WWE WrestleMania 39. As he revealed earlier this week, Logan Paul's WWE contract expires on April 1st, the same day he is wrestling Seth Rollins inside SoFi Stadium. Paul elaborated on his contract's details to BT Sport, noting that he typically does not exceed 365 days for his deals.

"I was contracted for a year to do two WrestleManias and, I think, five events," Paul said. "My life moves so fast and I don't know what my stock will be in a year, and so it seems a little irresponsible to sign anything longer than year-long contracts. Last year, at this time, I had no idea I was gonna be a full-time, or even like, almost full-time wrestler, as like a staple of my career. And now I am."

In the time since he debuted at WWE WrestleMania 38, Paul has wowed in every subsequent performance. His WWE SummerSlam singles contest with The Miz impressed enough to earn Paul an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel last fall.

While the future is technically uncertain, Paul is confident that his WWE days are just getting started.

"So yeah, I don't know. I mean, let's be honest, they're gonna f--king renew my contract," Paul continued. "I feel like it's unlikely [that this is it for me]. I'm a good employee. I do [want to renew]. I think it's very good for me."

Paul takes on Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One this Saturday, April 1st. The full WrestleMania card can be seen below...

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One

WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory vs John Cena

Austin Theory vs John Cena SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus and Lita vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky

Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night Two