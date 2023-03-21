Watch Logan Paul Knock Out Seth Rollins on WWE Raw Again

Logan Paul appeared on this week’s Monday Night Raw to host a special episode of Impaulsive and wound up knocking out Seth Rollins for the second time in three weeks. Rollins interrupted the segment from the production truck by cutting Paul’s microphone, then started playing his entrance as he danced his way out to the ring. Instead of a war of words, Rollins immediately took Paul to the ground and the pair started brawling outside the ring before a security team rushed out to separate them.

Rollins placed Paul on a commentary table and attempted to jump from the top turnbuckle, but the guards pulled Paul away and took the impact of Rollins’ dive. Paul then snuck up and whacked Rollins with a right hand, leaving him out cold.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins just got knocked the 🤡 out by @LoganPaul on #ImpaulsiveTV! 😲



Will @WWERollins be ready for their highly-anticipated clash at #WrestleMania in just 12 nights?!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/iEzKyUQuhV — WWE (@WWE) March 21, 2023

Rollins has repeatedly stated in interviews that he cannot stand Paul and doesn’t enjoy having him in WWE. This year will mark the third WrestleMania in a row involving the celebrity YouTuber and his fifth match since signing with the promotion.

“The guy doesn’t care about nothing but himself. I can respect the hustle, alright, I really do because it takes hustle to get to where he is at and to get the opportunities that he’s got, but at the end of the day, it’s about passion. No one is just going to suit up and play in the NFL football because they’re a social media superstar, right? They’re going to get creamed. So he’s going to step into my world, and he’s going to get creamed,” Rollins said on The Pat McAfee Show last month.

“Look, if you want to contribute and give back to our industry…you’re a fan of it, and you love it, right Pat? You’re a fan of it, you love it, you give back to it, you talk about it any chance you get, and you put it over. You love it. That’s not him, dude,” he continued. “That’s not him. He’s in it for himself. He’s in it for his own gain. So, I don’t want you apart of my business if you’re going to leech off it and you’re going to take from it. Great if you’re going to help out and you’re going to make everything as good as you can, but if you’re going to come and do it for you…and look I can only judge what he’s done in the past. His own history, because that’s foretelling for the future. That’s why I don’t like the guy. That’s why I don’t dig the guy and he’s going to go rub it in on social media. He’s going to talk his talk, but he don’t want to say nothing to my face.”