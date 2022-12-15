WWE Stars Argue Which Game is Better — WWF No Mercy or WCW/nWo Revenge?

WWE's latest episode of This Is Awesome! drops on Friday, and to promote the show a special clip was released of Superstars debating one of the oldest topics in pro wrestling video games — which was better: WWF No Mercy or WCW/nWo Revenge? Both were published by THQ, both had the same director, both arrived on the Nintendo 64 and both had the trademark grappling system developed by AKI Corporation.

But given that No Mercy came out two years after Revenge, had a deeper roster and a more in-depth Championship Mode with branching storylines, many of the wrestlers crowned No Mercy as the superior game. Of the personalities who appeared, Damian Priest, Sam Roberts, Beth Phoenix, Tyler Breeze, Johnny Gargano, Drew Gulak, Karrion Kross, Mia Yim and Ryan Satin all sided with No Mercy.

Greg Miller, the host of This Is Awesome!, spoke with ComicBook back in July when the show first premiered on Peacock. He was asked during the interview what he'd love to see with the future of the WWE 2K series, which is WWE current annual console offering.

"What I would want to do is take (a hypothetical blank check) and turn it around and give it to the current team working on WWE 2K. And what I want is just, and I don't know what it is behind closed doors, hopefully on Saturday, I meet Stephanie (McMahon) and I get to tell her all this. Give the check to them and then get WWE to be like, cool, we're not annualizing this," Miller explained

"Let's not do that. That's what has in the past killed WWE games and made them not great," he continued. "When you look at WWE 2K20, which was the complete collapse of it, right? It was the fact that they were so... They did not want to miss a year. They had developer turnover. They were like, Visual Concepts. You will take this on since Yuke's is going away and you will do this. And they couldn't get it together in time to do it. And then they took a year off and they came back and they made a game that's really awesome right now. What I would love to see is in the short term is take another year, work on the next game and let's have it be awesome."