WWE’s AJ Styles, Walter, Riddle, and More Added to NXT New Year’s Evil

Next week is WWE NXT New Year’s Evil, and the card for the anticipated event seems to have fully come into view after tonight’s episode of NXT. Throughout the night we got the continuation of several storylines, and the night’s main event sealed the lineup for the NXT Women’s Championship match, so there’s a lot to get to, including AJ Styles, Walter, Riddle, and more. Let’s start with AJ Styles, who didn’t appear in person but did pop up on the video screen during Grayson Waller’s promo and celebration of his appearance on Raw.

Styles said “Waller, thanks you for coming to the show last night, Monday Night Raw. You got what you wanted, but you got the wrong type of attention. See I’ll be at NXT next week, and I’ll see you at New Year’s Evil!” Now, it is being billed as Styles confronts Waller on the show and not as a match, so this could be a seed for a future match between the two, perhaps at a TakeOver. We could also see this turned into a match before the event happens.

Then we got a confrontation between the current Tag Team Champions Imperium and MSK, who challenged Imperium to a match. Walter then came on the screen and told MSK they were unworthy of the titles, seemingly putting an end to their title hopes. That’s when MSK’s Shaman and resident bro Riddle popped up on the screen, calling back in and taking issue with what Walter said. He told him that nobody talks to them like that and decided to challenge Imperium to a 6-Man Tag match at New Year’s Evil. Walter accepted and sealed the deal.

Then we had a contract signing for the Championship Unification Match between Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong and North American Champion Carmelo Hayes. It went as smoothly as most contract signings do, and next week only one person will leave as Champion.

It will be @CoraJadeWWE & @RaquelWWE moving on to #NewYearsEvil to battle @WWE_MandyRose in a Triple Threat Match… and it's already getting HEATED! pic.twitter.com/NUBr1tO6mR — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 29, 2021

We also got a video package for the NXT Championship match between NXT Champ Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker, which is set to be the show’s main event and will continue the rivalry between the black and gold and NXT 2.0’s stars.

Finally, tonight’s main event was the match between Raquel Gonzalez, Kay Lee Ray, Io Shirai, and Cora Jade to decide who would take on NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose in the New Year’s Evil match, and after a stellar match full of almost pins it was Gonzalez and Jade standing tall, so they will take on Rose for the NXT Women’s Championship.

We could get another match added before next week or have another segment included, but it looks like this will be the final lineup for New Year’s Evil, and it looks pretty stacked so far.

