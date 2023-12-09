WWE Superstar Reportedly Injured During WWE SmackDown

It appears that Charlotte Flair may have suffered an injury during her match against Asuka on WWE SmackDown. After the match, Flair was helped out of the ring by WWE officials. According to fans that attended tonight's show, during the commercial break Flair slipped off the top rope and got herself hung up on the ropes. After the match was rushed to a finish, Flair was heard shouting about her knee.

Charlotte slipped off the top during the break in a spot that looked eerily like the SummerSlam 2016 botch with Mercedes. Hung her knee up on the top rope, and ironically that probably stopped her from putting all the weight on her neck on the landing. Rough stuff. #SmackDown https://t.co/6vg2oGeUva — 🍉 (@Sajizzle) December 9, 2023

Real ugly spot toward the end, rushed to the finish. Charlotte Flair says “My knee” as she’s helped out of the ring. Seemed to hurt her neck, too. Just awful, wishing her the best. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/kjMFIyOQix — Graham "GSM" Matthews (@WrestleRant) December 9, 2023

Flair returned to WWE in June after taking a break following her title match with Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39. "For me, I went from having never any off-days to getting injured last year after WrestleMania and being off for seven months, and then now off again for a couple weeks for something that I needed to take care of, so it's a blessing and a curse," she explained in an interview with Boardroom in May. "Like, no one wants to be injured, but having that first time off for that extended amount of time, I think was definitely healthy for my mindset."

She's been heavily involved in a storyline with Damage CTRL in recent weeks after reuniting with one of her former fourhorsewomen, Becky Lynch. Flair joined Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi against Damage CTRL (Asuka, Kairi Sane, Bayley and IYO Sky) in the women's War Games match at this year's Survivor Series. During the match on SmackDown, commentary stated that Flair will need to go through all of Damage CTRL to get to IYO just like Belair must do after she beat Kairi Sane on WWE SmackDown last week.

This story is developing..