WWE's Charlotte Flair Spotted on Crutches at Recent CMLL Event

AEW's Andrade El Idolo recently made his return to Mexico where he's been wrestling in CMLL. On December 22 he wrestled on the CMLL Super Viernes pay-per-view and Charlotte Flair was front row to show support for her husband. Footage of Flair limping on crutches surfaced late last night making it her first publicly recorded outing since suffering an injury on WWE SmackDown a few weeks ago. Despite her injuries, she seemed to be in high spirits as she smiled and clapped for El Idolo ringside.

Flair wrestled Asuka on the Tribute to the Troops episode of SmackDown where she severely injured her leg and it ended up being worse than WWE officials initially thought. Flair returned home to Florida and was taken off of the road schedule so she could get properly evaluated by doctors and undergo any surgical procedures she may need because of it. It was later reported Flair suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and a torn meniscus as well as possibly straining her neck, though that was never confirmed.

Charlotte Flair acaba de llegar a la Arena México a poco del encuentro de Andrade en el #ViernesEspectacularCMLL @mas_lucha pic.twitter.com/HM9k1pzAKe — Jorge Livan (@jorge_livan) December 23, 2023

#ViernesEspectacularCMLL | Visita especial para Andrade El Idolo! Ashley Elizabeth Fliehr está presente en la primera fila de La Catedral de la Lucha Libre.



📺 EN VIVO: https://t.co/qrRe27tE0U pic.twitter.com/n79fNTgA8W — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) December 23, 2023

PWInsider revealed that Flair is set to undergo surgery in the new year on the injured leg and if the nine month time table currently set in place is any indication, Flair will be out for the better part of 2024. She would miss almost every single PLE including Royal Rumble in just a few weeks, WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Fastlane. If she uses the whole time to recover, the earliest she could return is in October but with Survivor Series so soon after, that would be a perfect time to bring her back in time for WrestleMania season 2025.

It certainly doesn't spell the end of Flair in WWE, however. Fightful Select recently reported that Flair locked in a contract extension, one that will keep her with the company for several more years. Apparently, the extension comes with a huge money increase that makes her one of the highest paid women in WWE history. Flair also reportedly received a travel bus as part of said deal.