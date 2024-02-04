WWE's Omos Reveals Big Time Superstar as Dream Opponent for WrestleMania (Exclusive)

WWE's "Nigerian Giant" Omos has been a member of the WWE roster since 2019. After a few appearances at NXT live shows he was quickly called up to the main roster where he won the WWE Tag Team Championships with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 37. After they split, the seven-foot-tall superstar ventured out on his own, defeating the likes of Riddle, Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, Dolph Ziggler, and R-Truth.

During a recent WWE 2K24 event, Comicbook.com's Matt Aguilar caught up with Omos to talk about who he'd rather see main event WrestleMania 40 -- The Rock vs. Roman Reigns or Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes -- and who his dream opponent would be for WrestleMania.

When asked who his dream match is, Omos didn't hesitate to answer. "A dream match for me? I'm going to speak it in existence, "Nigerian Giant" Omos versus John Cena." In recent years Cena has been winding down his in-ring career and has stated he will hang up his boots before he turns 50. With that said he has wrestled at least one match a year since he's become a part-time wrestler and makes it a point to put over some of the younger guys that will carry WWE into the next decade.

With The Rock now putting his name in the hat to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania after his confrontation on this week's SmackDown, it throws a wrench into Cody Rhodes' story being finished at this year's event. Of course the Royal Rumble winner still has another champion he can face come WrestleMania but it hasn't stopped fans from being vocally against The Rock coming in.

But how do the WWE Superstars feel about it? Omos is game to see two megastars from two generations face off against each other. "You guys are gonna hate me but, The Rock vs. Roman. I'm a fan so I really wanna see that! Two literally megastars facing off against each other and they're actually family. I just wanna see how that plays out. I love the storytelling aspect of it."

