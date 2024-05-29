Sexyy Red Reveals WWE's New NXT Women's North American Title, Will Host Battleground

WWE NXT is in the midst of its NXT Women's North American Championship tournament, but to this point, no one had actually seen what the new Championship looked like. That all changed on tonight's episode of NXT, but WWE didn't just reveal the Title in ordinary fashion. Instead, NXT General Manager Ava Raine invited fan-favorite rapper Sexyy Red to introduce the new Championship in style. Not only that, but WWE also revealed that Red's involvement with NXT isn't ending just yet, as she will be the host of NXT Battleground. You can check out the new Women's North American Championship below.

Raine invited Red out to the ring and let her do the honors of unveiling the new Championship. The Championship is impressive too, trading the reddish brown of the belt for a bright white. This sets off the red stones and red globe in the center, which are each surrounded with gold.

The original Title has black in the backdrop of the globe to help it pop, while the other elements are all gold. This can't help but pop on screen, and it is rather fitting that it also has red elements to go with the person who debuted it to the world. Speaking of Red, she was clearly having a great time, and even got her own Titantron entrance before heading to the ring, and the crowd was happy to see her make her WWE debut.

The ceremony to introduce the Championship was cut short though thanks to Tatum Paxley, who had been sneaking around the ring looking for a chance to take it. She gave it her best shot, but Red wasn't letting go of it, and she held on until Michin could jump in the ring and provide some reinforcements.

Michin and Paxley were battling it out to be included in the NXT Women's North American Championship Ladder Match, which will take place at NXT Battleground. Heading into tonight, there were only two spots left, with the match currently including Sol Ruca, Lash Legend, Fallon Henley, and Jaida Parker. You can check out the current card for NXT Battleground below.

NXT Battleground Card (So Far)

NXT Battleground Host: Sexyy Red

NXT Women's Championship Match: Roxanne Perez (C) vs. TBA

NXT North American Championship Triple Threat Match: Oba Femi (C) vs Wes Lee vs Joe Coffey

NXT Women's North American Championship Ladder Match: Sol Ruca vs Lash Legend vs Fallon Henley vs Jaida Parker vs TBD vs TBD

NXT Underground Match: Lola Vice vs Shayna Baszler

NXT Battleground takes place at the UFC Apex on June 9th.

