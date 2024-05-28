New Persona Game Quietly Cancelled, Claims Insider

A well-regarded Persona insider has shed new light on a game in the franchise that will apparently never see the light of day. Since the launch of Persona 5 back in 2017, developer Atlus has gone on to release numerous different Persona titles. Some of these have included Persona 5 Royal, Persona 5 Strikers, Persona 5 Tactica, and this year's launch of Persona 3 Reload, to name a few. Now, it sounds as though plans for a Persona game of a different sort were at one point happening at Atlus, but those in charge opted to scrap what was being created.

According to Midori, who is an insider who has shared numerous accurate Sega and Persona scoops in the past, a free-to-play Persona installment was at one point in the works. News on this game first came about last year and was said to contain co-op elements alongside a cast of characters that would span across the entirety of the Persona series. As for its release, it was said to have come to mobile devices in addition to PC and potentially consoles.

As for the reason behind this cancellation, we don't particularly know why Atlus and Sega decided to end work on the project. Midori claims that the game only ever reached the "testing" stage internally, which suggests that it was never that far along. Still, given that it seems to have been primarily conceived for mobile, the project likely didn't need a whole lot of work in order to reach the finish line. Prior to reaching a wide audience, though, either Sega or Atlus pulled the plug.

Moving forward, it's known that the Persona series at large isn't going to be slowing down any time soon. Later this year, Atlus will be releasing DLC for Persona 3 Reload titled The Answer, which features the content of the same name from Persona 3 FES. A wholly new entry in Persona 6 is also widely reported to be on the horizon, although Atlus itself has yet to show off the project. Prior to such an announcement, Atlus will likely first release Metaphor: ReFantazio, which is a new IP from the developer set to arrive in October.