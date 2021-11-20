WWE’s Roman Reigns and The Bloodline Destroy King Woods’ Crown on SmackDown

The Uso’s came out to the ring to kick off SmackDown, and they gave a big-time introduction to the Tribal Chief and Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Reigns came out with Paul Heyman by his side, and waiting for him in the ring was his newly won crown, which he took from King Woods last week. Heymans aid he was so overwhelmed with emotion and that this had been in the works all week. Heyman then said there is no one in the history of WWE that deserves to be crowned the King as much as the Head of the Table and the Tribal King Roman Reigns.

Heyman kept going with his tribute, saying that everyone in the arena would agree with him and that the distinguishment of King doesn’t belong to someone like Xavier Woods. He also said it would never belong to Brock Lesnar, which drew a bunch of boos.

Heyman also said it would never belong to Big E, who was set to be smashed by Reigns. Heyman kept going but Reigns asked for the microphone and looked frustrated. The Usos and Heyman were all smiles, but Reigns looked annoyed.

Reigns asked, “Whose idea was this?” Heyman pointed to The Usos and The Usos pointed at each other. “This must be a joke, right? You don’t really think I care about this stuff do you,” Reigns asked. “You don’t really think I need this stuff to be acknowledged, do you? Hartford, ACKNOWLEDGE ME! The only reason I took this crown last week’s because I can.”

Then King Woods’ music hit and he came out and told Roman “all those things that you have in the ring with you right now, all those materials, they belong to me, they are my property, but they do not make a king. What makes a king is knowing that you are here to do good for the WWE Universe, and you were a King, based on what you did to me last week, you would look me in the eyes this week so we could settle this.”

“But that’s not your M.O. is it Roman? Why don’t we sweeten the pot a little bit? I challenge you to come out without your little goons, the Wet Bandits, and you look at me face to face and I can show you what a real King is made of,” Woods said.

Reigns said “Let me get this right, so you’re telling me you don’t care about this stuff? It don’t mean nothing to you? Jey?” Jey then wiped his nose with his cape and Reigns put his foot on it, to which prompted Woods to say “clothes don’t make the man.” Jey then broke his scepter, and Reigns said “are you sure?” Woods said nothing, so Reigns had the Usos lift his throne and break it.

Reigns said “you sure look hot to me, you don’t like this stuff? Jey went to break the crown, but Reigns stopped him and held it in his hand. He said, “are you sure this crown doesn’t mean anything to you?” Woods said no, but as Reigns went to step on it Woods jumped in and went at the Usos. The Usos double-teamed him and beat him down. Reigns then had them drag him to the middle of the ring while Reigns talked to him.

Reigns then said, “I want you to understand, I’m the only King around here, and I don’t need props.” He then destroyed the crown in front of him and then slammed Woods down on top of it.

