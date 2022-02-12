WWE’s Roman Reigns Delivers Message to Goldberg and Perfect WCW Burn

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown featured an interview with Roman Reigns ahead of his match with Goldberg at Elimination Chamber. When Michael Cole brought up Goldberg’s impressive streak in WCW, Reigns laughed and said “If I had been in WCW, everybody would be winning, because they’d still be in business.” Then Cole brought up Goldberg’s previous win against Brock Lesnar at 2016’s Survivor Series, and Reigns laughed, saying “we’re still talking about this guy? Lesnar’s old news. The farmer? The shadow is old news. Does everybody care about him?”

Heyman then chimed in that Lesnar has an ego. Then Reigns said no one cares because he’s there now and he’s the greatest Universal Champion that’s ever been. Cole then said this match was supposed to take place two years ago at WrestleMania and asked if there was any added pressure.

“Not at all. All the pressure’s on Goldberg, because two years ago, he might have a chance,” Reigns said. “Everything’s different now. I’ve changed, everything’s changed. Smashed everyone. I’m gonna smash Goldberg. As a matter of fact, I’m gonna Goldberg Goldberg.”

Two years ago both Goldberg and Reigns were in very different places, and since then Reigns has become the biggest star in WWE and has made the Universal Championship the most coveted title in WWE. Goldberg meanwhile lost his last WWE match to Bobby Lashley, so he would love to get back to his winning ways and have another run with the title.

You can see Reigns and Goldberg match up at Elimination Chamber, and the full card can be found below.

Men’s WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Riddle, and Austin Theory

Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Goldberg

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Rhea Ripley vs Nikki A.S.H. vs Bianca Belair vs Doudrop vs Liv Morgan vs TBA

Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs Lita

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (C) vs The Viking Raiders

Drew McIntyre vs Madcap Moss

Elimination Chamber airs on February 19th at 12 PM EST on Peacock.

