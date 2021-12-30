WWE’s Seth Rollins Has Made a Change to His Name

Seth Rollins has successfully transformed his person several times, and his latest evolution has resulted in his middle name being changed. Fans first learned of this in a new Top 25 matches of 2021 list from WWE, which referred to Rollins as Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins. Then the new name popped up on advertisements for Day 1, and now Rollins has confirmed the new name is officially part of his ring name. He confirmed the news in a tweet, saying “Seth FREAKIN Rollins. On the birth cert babes”, so it appears that the Freakin name will be sticking around.

Rollins has actually used Freakin as a nickname in WWE for a while now, it just never appeared as part of his name on graphics and merchandise. That appears to no longer be the case, and we’ll have to wait and see if he mentions it in his next Monday Night Raw promo.

https://twitter.com/WWERollins/status/1475983965471264772

We’ll also probably see it at Day 1, where Rollins will take on Big E, Bobby Lashley, and Kevin Owens for the WWE Championship in a Fatal 4-Way. During a recent interview with The Sun, Big E talked a bit about the match and what it is like being in a match where you don’t have to be pinned to lose your title.

“When I won the WWE championship I realised that I had to be ready to face the best of the best at all times. Obviously, it makes it a little bit more difficult to walk out of Atlanta the WWE Champion when I don’t even have to be in the ring, I could be on the floor, and lose my title if Seth pins Kevin or Kevin pins Seth. That’s an element that’s out of my hands but I don’t worry about those things,” Big E said.

Here’s the current card for Day 1:

Kickoff Show – Ricochet and Cesaro vs Sheamus and Ridge Holland

Roman Reigns (C) vs Brock Lesnar – Universal Championship

Becky Lynch (C) vs Liv Morgan (Raw Women’s Championship)

Big E (C) vs Seth Rollins vs Kevin Owens vs Bobby Lashley (WWE Championship)

The Usos (C) vs The New Day (SmackDown Tag Team Championships)

Edge vs The Miz

Drew McIntyre vs Madcap Moss

What do you think of the Day 1 card?