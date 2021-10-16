WWE’s Sonya Deville Defeats Naomi and Reveals Shocking New Partnership on SmackDown

After a lot of anticipation, Sonya Deville was returning to in-ring action. It was her first match in 14 months, and for that first return match, she would be facing Naomi, who she’s been at odds with since Naomi came to SmackDown. Naomi finally had enough of the delays in getting her first match, and things finally came to head. Naomi received another curveball though when Deville came out and said that she would be facing Naomi alongside Shayna Baszler, making this a handicap match. The referee protested a bit but Deville took command and then slapped Naomi and ran out of the ring.

Naomi then knocked down Baszler and that scared Deville, who ran away from Naomi. Naomi was able to knock down Baszler again, but then the numbers game caught up with her. Baszler held Naomi while Deville punched her, and things looked bad, but Naomi then kicked Deville out of the ring and then knocked down Baszler again.

Deville tried to knock Naomi down but she fought her off, though Baszler then locked in the Clutch while Deville taunted her, and that was all she could take.

Deville posed by stepping on her, and it would seem there’s a new powerhouse team on SmackDown.

You can find the official description for tonight’s Supersized SmackDown below.

“The Beast is back en route to his Universal Title Match against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel. Plus, SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch against Sasha Banks, King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown Semifinal showdowns and so much more, on a two-and-a-half hour Supersized SmackDown airing tonight at 8/7 C on FS1 with the last half hour commercial-free.”

Here’s the full card:

SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs Sasha Banks (non title match)

Naomi vs Sonya Deville

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs The Street Profits (title match)

Finn Balor vs Sami Zayn (King of the Ring Semifinals)

Carmella vs Zelina Vega (Queen’s Crown Semifinals)

What have you thought of tonight’s SmackDown? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!