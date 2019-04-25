Xavier Woods Throws Shade at Kevin Owens With Chris Jericho Photo

After getting betrayed by Kevin Owens on SmackDown Live this week, Xavier Woods took to Twitter on Thursday with a photo of someone who knows a thing or two about being stabbed in the back by the former Universal Champion.

“When only a few people know how you feel….” Woods wrote while on a plane sitting next to AEW’s Chris Jericho.

When only a few people know how you feel…. pic.twitter.com/l0gJmk4aPd — Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) April 25, 2019

For those who don’t recall, Jericho’s last run in WWE saw him align with Owens as “best friends.” Together the pair held the Universal and United States Championships, with Jericho consistently interfering in Owens’ matches to help him retain the title. But that friendship came to a tragic end in February 2017 when Jericho accepted a challenge from Goldberg at Owens’ behalf, leading KO to decimate Jericho during the “Festival of Friendship” segment. Jericho then caused Owens to drop the title to Goldberg at that year’s Fastlane pay-per-view, setting up a US Championship match between Jericho and Owens at WrestleMania 33.

The pair would pass the title back and forth for a bit before Owens seemingly injured Jericho. The former World champ competed in his last WWE match in July 2017 when he challenged Owens to one more title match on an episode of SmackDown Live. AJ Styles was also involved in the triple threat bout, and wound up winning the title.

Fast forward to last week and Owens, having returned from injury as a babyface, volunteered to align himself with The New Day while Big E was out with an injury. But just one week later he turned on Kofi Kingston after saving him from a two-on-one attack from Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev. Woods tried to make the save, only to get powerbombed on the ring apron.

E, who is still weeks away from returning to action from a torn meniscus, took to Twitter on Wednesday promising he’d get revenge on Owens.

“KO is the parasite in the system that desperately clings on to its host for life,” E wrote in a pair of tweets. “Once its sucked all of the nutrients it can out of its host, it seeks another. I only take pleasure in knowing the virus has been detected & [Kingston] & [Woods] will stomp out the organism. My greatest joy will be returning in time to stomp the life out of the already lifeless roach myself.”

Kingston will defend the WWE Championship against Owens at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

