The Young Bucks Address All Elite Wrestling, All In 2 Rumors

Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson, better known as The Young Bucks, finally addressed the rumors of joining forces with Cody Rhodes and other independent wrestlers to form a new wrestling promotion in an upcoming episode of Petey’s Wrestling Perspective Podcast.

In a clip released by Pro Wrestling Sheet, the two were asked about the numerous trademarks that were filed in earlier November that hinted at a new promotion and a sequel event to the hit All In show that took place back on Sept. 1. Those trademark patents included “All Elite Wrestling,” “Double or Nothing” and “All Out.”

Matt Jackson explained in the clip that the trademarks were not part of any definitive plan, but rather a precaution in case they want to create something in the future.

“We’re in a situation now where we don’t exactly know what we’re going to do,” he said. “But we do want to protect ourselves in case we decide to do something.

Jackson said he and the other members of The Elite faction (formerly part of the Bullet Club) immediately began talking about hosting a second All In event after the runaway success of the first show, which sold out the Sears Centre outside of Chicago in under 30 minutes and featured stars from Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling, MLW and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

“When we did our first show, All In, last September, we closed the show and not one person left the building,” Jackson said. “And I remember speaking on the mic, it felt so special and it felt like more than just a wrestling event. It felt like a religious experience. And I remember asking the fans, ‘Do you want more of this? Would you want more of this?’ and (they responded with) an uproar. You could just feel it.”

“That night we sat as a group and we talked about the possibility of doing another one, of course you do. After you have a hit movie, you talk about the sequel. So immediately we talked about doing another one, and I think right then and there we knew in some capacity there would be another one eventually. We didn’t know if it would be a year from now, three five years, 10 years from now, we didn’t know. But we knew eventually it would happen because we had so much damn fun doing it.”

Both the Bucks and Rhodes have contracts with Ring of Honor that are set to expire at the end of 2018. The group has stated publicly in the past that those three along with Adam Page (who WWE has been rumored to be interested in signing) will stick together as a group in whichever company they sign with next.

“It’s going to be an interesting 2019, man,” Matt said.

Nick mentioned in the clip that the two had contract offers from “every major company in the world.”

“There’s still a lot to be discussed about,” Nick said. “We haven’t really said no to anything. We’re just keeping our options open and protecting ourselves at the same time.”