Frieren Manga Shares Exciting Update Ahead of Season 2

It’s been two whole years since Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End took fans by storm back in September 2023. The series is largely seen as a breath of fresh air in a genre overwhelmed with overused tropes and cliches, and it’s no surprise that fans have desperately been seeking more of the series ever since. Amidst the anticipation surrounding Season 2 of Frieren, which is expected to air sometime in January 2026, the series has just achieved another exciting milestone.

According to a press release, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’s manga has surpassed 30 million copies in sales, marking a major achievement for the series. What makes this feat all the more impressive is the fact that Frieren’s manga has been serialized for only a little over five years in Weekly Shonen Sunday and has achieved the sales record with just 14 volumes in circulation at present. The manga’s growing popularity only goes to show that Frieren has a bright future ahead as a franchise, while also boding well for the anime’s renewal prospects even beyond Season 2.

Frieren’s Manga Surpasses 30 Million Milestone Ahead of Anime Return

Rumors of Frieren’s manga returning have been going around for quite some time, and after six long months of being on hiatus, the series’ official X handle finally confirmed earlier today that the series will indeed be releasing a new chapter in the next issue of Weekly Shonen Sunday, releasing in Japan on July 23rd, 2025. With both the manga and the anime now confirmed to return, there could not be a better time for the series to achieve this momentous sales record and add to the growing excitement surrounding the series.

If anything, the fact that the manga continued to fly off the shelves despite not releasing a new chapter for months on end is incredibly impressive and will hopefully boost the morale of the series’ creators, Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe, who have reportedly been dealing with recurring health issues. Nonetheless, there has never been a more exciting time to be a fan of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, and even if you’ve yet to give the series a chance, now’s the best time to dive headfirst into this whimsical yet introspective journey.

Source: Press Release courtesy of Shogakugan.