Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Readies for First Blu-ray Release With New Look

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is taking a major step forward to its highly requested streaming release with its first Blu-ray later this Summer, and a new promo is showing off a new look at what to expect from its launch. Demon Slayer took over the big screen last year with the hotly anticipated debut of the first major film taking on the massive Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga series. And it was such a hit that it ended up spending nine months in theaters in Japan.

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Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle ended its run in theaters across Japan with the announcement that it would be coming to Blu-ray and DVD in the region on July 29th. While international release plans for its home video launch have yet to be announced as of this time, the franchise is showing off more of what to expect from its big home video launch with a cool new promo revealing the Blu-ray and DVD even more. You can check it out below as shared from the film’s official social media account.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Blu-ray/DVD New Look Revealed

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will be hitting shelves in Japan with its Blu-ray/DVD release on July 29th, but unfortunately no international release plans for its home video launch have yet to be announced as of this time. The film has even returned to theaters in the region as part of a special event, so it might be a while before it gets a physical release internationally. But while that might be the case, we could be getting a streaming release update much sooner than fans could have expected with something coming as soon as Anime Expo 2026.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has revealed it will be holding a special panel during Anime Expo 2026 this July as they celebrate the launch of the first film. If there is going to be a streaming launch soon, then Anime Expo 2026 is going to be a perfect place to announce that. But that also likely means that we are even further off from either if we’re still waiting on the home launch of the first film nearly a year later.

When Does Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 Come Out?

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Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Part 2 has unfortunately not revealed any information about what to expect or when fans can expect to see it. The next film in the trilogy has been confirmed to be in the works by production studio Ufotable, but is slated as one of their “Future Projects” coming after their 2026 scheduled plans. , and we likely won’t begin to see promotional materials for the next film until the first film wraps up its home video and streaming runs.

There’s likely not going to be any rush on getting the second film out yet either as the first film continues to be such a success nearly a year following its original release, and that promotional train is going to be kept up with its international launches too. It’s such a worldwide hit that it’s got no need to speed to the release of its second film, and fans are willing to wait as long as the final product is as good as the first film either.

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