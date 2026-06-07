Now’s the Time to Watch This 366-Episode Anime & Its Sequel Before It Ends This Summer

There are many great anime to binge on Crunchyroll in 2026, but there’s one that’s especially worth digging into this summer — even with 366 episodes and a sequel series to get through. When searching for a new show to watch, some viewers reach for anime that are under 30 episodes, hoping for a short and fast viewing experience. Others prefer an anime with 100+ episodes, which gives them plenty of material to dig into.

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If you’re in the latter category and have somehow avoided one of anime’s Big Three, it’s now the perfect time to catch up. After the series’ initial 366-episode run, which was followed by a comeback and rebranding in 2022, the story is finally getting a proper ending. It’s destined to be one of the biggest releases of the summer, and it’s one anime fans won’t want to miss.

Bleach’s Story Will End This July With Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4

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Bleach‘s run from 2004 to 2012 cemented it as one of the biggest anime of the last few decades, alongside One Piece and Naruto. The series’ comeback has further elevated it, giving fans a taste of the action with modern pacing and enhanced animation. When the original series caught up to Tite Kubo’s manga, it took a lengthy break. And although it was frustrating at the time, it proved a net positive for the anime. It returned a decade later as Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. The continuation has been adapting the manga’s final arc ever since, and it’s almost finished wrapping up the story.

Bleach will end permanently with Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity this July. (Per Variety, it will also get a theatrical run from June 25-29.) It’s the second member of anime’s Big Three to receive a definitive conclusion on-screen, and it’s poised to become one of 2026’s best shonen series if it sticks the landing. There’s some cause for concern there, as the manga’s ending proved somewhat divisive. Fortunately, those who found the source material to feel rushed or subpar can at least anticipate original content from Bleach‘s final outing. In general, TYBW‘s creators have done a good job of working with Tite Kubo to implement changes, some of which he’d wanted to include in his original story.

Now’s the Ideal Time to Catch Up on Bleach (& You Don’t Need to Watch All 360+ Episodes)

Pierrot

With Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War nearing its conclusion in July, now’s the ideal time to dig into the series — whether you’re doing so for the first time or watching the essential episodes before bidding the show farewell. There’s only a month to do both, but those digging in for the first time don’t technically need to watch all of the anime’s 360+ episodes. The original Bleach contains plenty of filler, and anyone committed to catching up on the main story can skip those episodes and arcs accordingly. It’ll certainly help keep the momentum of a binge going straight through to TYBW. From there, it’ll be fairly difficult to put the anime down, especially with everyone likely to be talking about it.

Are you looking forward to Bleach‘s final episodes this summer? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!