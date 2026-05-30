Netflix’s Biggest Breakout Anime Hit Studio to Share Exciting Update Ahead of Season 2

One of the major studios behind some of Netflix’s biggest streaming anime hits has announced that it will be sharing new updates on many of their key franchises later this Summer. Netflix has been some to some of the most notable exclusive streaming licensed shows, and even more so when it comes to the originals that they have helped to bring to screen as well. Now it seems like this studio has even more in the works as it prepares for a new batch of big updates later this July.

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Studio Trigger, the studio behind Netflix hits such as Delicious in Dungeon, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and more, has announced that they will be hosting a special panel as part of Anime Expo 2026 this July where they will be sharing new updates on many of their franchises. But the biggest tease of the entire panel is the fact that they will be revealing a brand new project that they have in the works as well. Fans are going to want to mark this one on their calendars for sure.

Studio Trigger Announces Anime Expo 2026 Panel

🎊 Studio TRIGGER is BACK at AX 2026!



Join the director and scriptwriter of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 for behind-the-scenes insights into the upcoming anime! 🎬



We’ll also share the latest updates on our current projects… and unveil our next flagship title!



☑️ Panel Name:… pic.twitter.com/Eufj2ndPTo — Anime Expo (@AnimeExpo) May 27, 2026

Studio Trigger has quite a few projects in various stages of development such as the aforementioned Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, Delicious in Dungeon Season 2, and most recently the New Panty & Stocking anime. It could be an update for any of these potential projects, or maybe even a return from some of their other classic works that fans want to see more of as well. With a few feature film releases here and there over the years, they could also have a new feature film in progress to show off too.

What Studio Trigger Anime Should I Watch on Netflix?

Kadokawa

Studio Trigger has quite a few anime that you can watch on Netflix in the meantime. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and Delicious in Dungeon are two of the bigger names, but there are quite a few others that have come to the platform too. These include BNA: Brand New Animal, Little Witch Academia, and even the very first original anime series from the studio, Kill la Kill. Any of these shows are perfect for scratching the itch, and are a good showcase of why Studio Trigger is so beloved by fans.

That makes this upcoming panel even more intriguing because this new project they have in the works could be something entirely brand new, or a continuation of any of their fan favorite works from the past as well. If you’re attending Anime Expo 2026 this July, make sure to head towards that panel if possible.

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