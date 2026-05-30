2026 Solo Leveling Replacement Confirms Release Date Ahead of Summer Premiere

If you’re really missing the fact that we’re not going to get any new episodes of Solo Leveling this year, a new Summer anime hoping to scratch that itch has confirmed its release date ahead of its debut. Solo Leveling really took over the world with its first two seasons over the last couple of years, and came to an end without any word on a potential third season. While there could be an , there’s another contender to that throne that anime fans will need to keep an eye out for.

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Tomb Raider King is a new Korean produced anime adaptation based on SANG’s original webcomics, and it’s likely going to scratch that itch for many fans hoping for more of Solo Leveling as soon as possible. The series sees a treasure hunter working his way from the ground up in order to get revenge, and has finally set a July 8th release date. You can check out a new teaser highlighting one of its central characters below to help celebrate Tomb Raider King‘s upcoming debut too.

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Tomb Raider King will be making its debut in Japan on July 8th as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule, but international release plans have yet to be announced for the series as of the time of this writing. Seung Wook Woo will be directing the new series and writing its scripts for STUDIO EEK, a full Korean animation production. Hyun-Jung Lee will be serving as chief animation director and providing character designs, Hyung Jun Heo will also be a chief animation director, and Ju Young Kim will be composing the music. But Kadokawa is overseeing a Japanese dub release for the series.

Yoshimasa Hosoya will be headlining the cast for Tomb Raider King‘s Japanese dub release as Ryoga Goriki. The anime also includes the likes of Saori Hayami as Irene Holton (who is highlighted in the teaser above), Junichi Suwabe as Taisei Ogawara, Miyu Irino as Kotaro Yanagi, and Nobuhiko Okamoto as Noboru Kureha. The opening theme for the anime is titled “Showdown” as performed by QWER, who will be making their anime theme debut for this series. All of this with Kadokawa makes its potential international launch all the more curious.

Why Tomb Raider King is Like Solo Leveling

Courtesy of STUDIO EEK

Tomb Raider King shares a lot of immediate visual similarities with Solo Leveling thanks to just how closely its main characters look like one another, and its central world is the same as well as there have been mysterious tombs that opened up all over the world that hunters need to explore. Originally created by SANG with Kakao’s digital platforms in 2016, this series’ main character does take a different route than Sung Jinwoo, however, as Ryoga is seeking to level up in order to get his revenge on those who wronged him.

Being sent back into the past with all the knowledge of the tombs for the years to come, Ryoga has been trying to unlock as many of the best tombs as possible to get their relics. it might have in mind, but fans are likely going to be waiting for a while to find out what could possibly be down the pipeline next.

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