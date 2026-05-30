Prime Video’s Shonen Jump Anime Hit Confirms Season 2 Release Date With New Trailer

A major Shonen Jump anime hit that you can now watch on Prime Video has confirmed its release date for Season 2 with a new trailer ahead of its Summer premiere. The Spring 2026 anime schedule is now rounding through the last few weeks of its episodes, and that means it’s time to start looking ahead to what’s going to happen in the next wave of new releases coming this Summer. For Prime Video, that fans are going to want to keep an eye out for.

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Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. first made its anime debut with Prime Video back in 2024, and now a second season is finally on the way. Previously revealing that it was scheduled for a release sometime this July, it has now been confirmed that Season 2 will be making its debut in Japan on July 4th. This is on display with a brand new trailer also highlighting a major voice cast change that has happened since the end of the first season too. You can check out the trailer for Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. Season 2 below.

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Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. Season 2 is currently scheduled for a release on July 4th in Japan as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule. The first season is currently exclusively streaming with Prime Video, but international streaming plans for the second season have yet to be revealed as of the time of this writing. There have been some staff shake ups behind the scenes between the first two seasons. Riki Fukushima will be taking over as director for J.C. Staff with Michiko Yokote handling the scripts. Masahiro Fujii and Makoto Miyazaki are both returning from the first season, however, to handle character designs and compose the music respectively.

Yumiri Hanamori voiced one of the main protagonists, Hitomi Koshigaya, in the first season of Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc., but she has since stepped down from the role for undisclosed reasons. Mariko Higashiuchi will be taking over for the role with the new season. She’ll be joined by fellow new addition, Sayumi Watabe as Iroha Akasaka. Returning voice cast members include Fairouz Ai as Kana Sakuragi, Rikiya Koyama as Koji Shigemoto, Daiki Yamashita as Kazuo Nikoyama, and Ryota Ohsaka as Midorikawa.

What Is Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. About?

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Sekka Iwata and Yu Aoki’s Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. originally made its debut with Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app back in 2021, and actually ended its run last Summer. With the series now complete since the debut of the anime’s debut season, the adaptation has a clear path towards a full take on that original story. The first season introduced fans to a whole new take on the magical girl genre as it makes it a standard job that anyone could get into rather than some ultimate heroic ideal.

Kana is a recent college graduate who has trouble getting a job at first until she’s recruited to the smallest magical girl company in town. Now at the center of the action, fans have seen how Kana’s blend of pitch perfect memory along with computer science and math from those in the rest of the company to defeat dangerous monsters. Make sure to catch up with Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. streaming with Prime Video in the meantime.

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