One Piece Crew Produces Stunning Kaido Fan-Art

One Piece's anime is continuing to take steps into the Wano Country arc's second act, and that means Kaido will be taking a backseat once more and fans will be introduced to even more of his forces as the episodes roll on. But Kaido has made such a huge impact on the anime with even his few appearances, and it's because each one came with a stunning display of power. But that's due to the care that the team behind the anime lovingly crafted each one of Kaido's big moments. The team clearly has much love for the Yonko.

Tu Yong-ce, who has been working as an animator on One Piece for Toei Animation, took to Twitter to share an incredible piece of fan art featuring Kaido and the three calamities of the Beast Pirates (Jack, King, and Queen) and it's full of such quality that this could even work as an official piece of promotional art for the anime.

After Kaido defeating Luffy with one powerful single blow, he retreated back to his castle so it's going to be a while before we see him in action again. But this is where the three calamities come in as Luffy and the Straw Hats will be working hard to build up the rebellious forces to take on Shogun Orochi and Kaido at a later date.

