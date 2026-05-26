Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Confirms Release Date for Next Netflix Update

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is coming back to Netflix soon with a brand new sequel series now in the works, and Netflix has revealed when the anime will be dropping a major update on its sequel next. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has been one of the biggest surprises of the last few years as it took inspiration from Cyberpunk 2077 and offered a new story that really made waves with fans. It was a very successful video game anime adaptation, but ultimately had an ending to its story. Thankfully, it’s still coming back for more episodes.

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Cyberpunk: Edgerunners might have wrapped up David’s story with its first season, but the franchise is returning for a brand new sequel series. This new series will be showing off an entirely new story with different characters at the center of it all, but very little has been revealed for the new series thus far. Thankfully that’s going to change with the next major update coming during a special panel at Anime Expo 2026 later this July.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 is coming to @AnimeExpo 2026!



Join us for a first look at the next standalone story from Night City, plus a behind-the-scenes discussion with the creators bringing it to life.



Hosted by Danny Motta, featuring Director Kai Ikarashi, Showrunner Bartosz… pic.twitter.com/ESFZ8qvkOY — Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (@edgerunners) May 25, 2026

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 has announced it will be hosting a special panel during Anime Expo 2026 on Friday, July 3rd. Showrunner Bartosz Sztybor will be in attendance alongside director Kai Ikarashi and executive producer Sara Elder, and they will be offering new details about the now in the works series. With the sequel first being announced last year, there are many details that have yet to fully be revealed such as its new characters, story, potential returning faces and more. So this is going to be a panel fans at Anime Expo 2026 will want to attend.

As for what has been revealed about Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 thus far, Kai Ikarashi (who directed the standout Episode 6 seen in the first series) will be taking over as the director for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 in cooperation with CD Projekt RED and Studio Trigger. Kanno Ichigo will be serving as character designer, and Masahiko Otsuka and Bartosz Sztybor will be serving as showrunners, story writers, and producers. It’s been four years since that first series hit, so hopefully a release is coming sooner rather than later too.

What Is Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 About?

Netflix

Studio Trigger and Netflix have been very coy about what to expect from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 thus far. It was first announced last year with a tease of “When the world is blinded by spectacle, what extremes do you have to go to make your story matter?” Outside of confirming that characters in the first series who died would stay dead, and that the sequel would be following new characters in this world, this upcoming Anime Expo 2026 panel will be the first real look at the new series.

It has been confirmed that Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 will be running for ten episodes in total when it hits Netflix, so it’s going to be a hefty story when it finally launches. For now, make sure you catch up with the first series to see what the hubbub is all about. It might end up being connected to the new story in unexpected ways.