Yu-Gi-Oh Unveils Stunning $1000 Exodia Bust

Yu-Gi-Oh fans will do whatever it takes to hype their go-to card. Guys like Seto Kaiba are notorious for their love of the Blue-Eyes White Dragon while Yugi is a clear fan of the Dark Magician. With so many cards out there, it is hard to choose a top fav, but Exodia ranks high for many fans. And thanks to a new piece of Yu-Gi-Oh merchandise, you can show your love to Exodia if you've got some spare money hidden away.

And by spare money, we mean at least a thousand dollars. Exodia doesn't come cheap, and Taka Corp has confirmed that with a new collectible bust.

As pointed out by The Organization, Taka Corp unveiled their newest Yu-Gi-Oh collectible this year. It turns out the group has created an impressive Exodia bust, but the 2' tall statue will cost at least $1,000 USD.

According to the report, only 400 of these figures will be made, so it is a very limited exclusive. Exodia will weigh in at 33 pounds and cost $980 before tax. Clearly, you are going to have to make room for this hulking Yu-Gi-Oh bust, but Exodia is definitely worth the hassle for some fans.

You will also have time to make room for the bust. Taka Corp has no plans to ship out these figures this year. Exodia will roll out to buyers starting in Q2 of 2021, and you can find out more information on purchasing the pricey bust here.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

