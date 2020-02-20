My Hero Academia: Here's What Happens if Shigaraki Wins

The villains of My Hero Academia are stronger than ever in both the anime and the manga, with Shigaraki slowly amassing those with Quirks who have become disenchanted with the world led by professional heroes. With All For One putting All Might into retirement, nearly killing him in the process, and Stain rallying young villains to his cause, Shigaraki has made use of the situation by taking down Overhaul and taking the remains of the Yakuza boss' Quirk erasing drug. With Shigaraki increasing his power in the franchise, just what happens if the villains win?

The true terror of the villains winning isn't that it would cause the end of the world, but rather, it would change the balance of power to such a degree that it would nearly be seamless. In the manga, the character of Re-Destro has introduced us to the Meta Liberation Front, a group of super powered individuals who believe that no one should have the right to tell them how to use their powers. In a titanic showdown with Shigaraki, The League of Villains and the Front combine to become the Paranormal Liberation Front.

With the current number two hero Hawks deep within the bowels of this new villainous army, he breaks down just how dangerous it would be for the villains to win. Should the Paranormal Liberation Front defeat the heroes, it would essentially be a time of corruption unlike anything the world of My Hero Academia had seen before. Professional heroes would essentially be replaced by villains, looking to extinguish any "Symbols Of Peace" or crime fighters that are patrolling the cities. It's a time that happened once before, long before All Might was the top hero, where All For One was picking off heroes to add to his own power.

Needless to say, unchallenged villains would be bad enough on their own, with a newly powered Shigaraki leading them in their conquest, but Re-Destro's role as a higher up within the ranks of the villain army make it that much more dangerous. Thanks to his wealth and influence, he would begin installing villain friendly politicians that would push things forward to Shigaraki's direction, making the world that much worse than it was before.

The world might not end if Shigaraki and the League of Villains were to win, but it would be an end to the age of heroes and villains would rule like never before. UA Academy would certainly be shut down and our favorite heroes would most likely have to go underground in order to change the world back to what it was!

What do you think of this series of events that would happen if Shigaraki defeated the heroes of My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

