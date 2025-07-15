One Piece Chapter 1155 Release Date, Time & What to Expect

One Piece Chapter 1155 will be the next installment in the series, and it can’t come soon enough after the unexpected revelations in the latest chapter. Chapter 1154 continued exploring Loki’s tragic past while also highlighting Harold’s ongoing efforts to unite the world. Much of the chapter focused on Loki, who has long been blamed for every tragedy due to his mother believing he was a cursed child. The story reminds fans that around the time of Loki’s birth, Big Mom arrived on the island and killed Jorul, one of Elbaf’s most prominent giants.

As more misfortunes struck the nation, such as harsh winters, Loki continued to be scapegoated. However, it was Harold’s actions that truly advanced the lore of the series. His efforts helped the nation overcome its current famine and paved the way for unity, demonstrating how Elbaf could coexist with the outside world. The most intriguing moment came when it was revealed that Harold had once attended the Reverie at the Holy Land and managed to escape after chaos erupted due to the murder of a certain individual.

As the chapter concluded, it was revealed that the murderer was none other than the enigmatic Rocks D. Xebec, who killed an admiral. At the same time, the newest revelation confirms that he is also Blackbeard’s father. With such shocking developments, anticipation for the next chapter is through the roof. Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait long, as Chapter 1155 is set to release soon without any breaks.

One Piece Chapter 1155 will be featured in the 34th issue of the Weekly Jump magazine, which is set to be released on Monday, July 21st, 2025, at midnight Japan Standard Time. Because of the time difference, fans in the Western regions will be able to grab the latest chapter of One Piece on Sunday, July 20th, at 11 AM Eastern Standard Time (ET), 8 AM Pacific Time (PT), 10 AM Central Time (CT), and 4 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) due to time difference.

Once released, One Piece Chapter 1155 will be free to read on Manga Plus and Viz Media. The said platforms also allow the visitors to read the first and the latest three chapters of One Piece and other ongoing Shonen manga for free. Whereas, fans with a subscription to Shonen Jump Manga Plus also have access to the latest One Piece chapters.

One Piece Chapter 1155 Might Dump Massive Lore

Shueisha

With the One Piece manga currently in its final saga, the Elbaf arc has proven to be incredibly revealing, unveiling long-held mysteries. From introducing Shanks’ brother to hinting at how the final war might unfold, Elbaf has become a truly standout arc. Unexpectedly, the latest chapter also delivered the first look at Rocks, the enigmatic and villainous figure who is now confirmed to be Blackbeard’s father. With his sudden appearance and his connection to Loki, who looks up to him, it’s clear that One Piece Chapter 1155 will continue exploring his involvement, particularly in relation to the giants.

The chapter confirms that Rocks is on Elbaf, searching for Harold, and his actions leading up to Harold’s death are bound to be significant. From the context provided, it appears likely that he is hoping to forge an alliance with the giants. Given that he killed an admiral in the Holy Land, an act of war against the World Government, he is likely seeking the giants’ alliance in hopes of shifting the balance in his favor. This would also explain why Loki idolizes him, driven by a desire for conflict rooted in his tragic past. While Rocks’ true intentions on the island may turn out to be something entirely different, it’s evident that fans will soon learn more about his motivations.

The fact that his introduction confirmed him as Blackbeard’s father adds another layer of intrigue, possibly setting the stage for long-awaited revelations about their relationship, something fans have speculated about for years. While much remains to be uncovered, the story now strongly suggests that Blackbeard could indeed be Luffy’s final fated opponent. This aligns with the symbolic parallels between Luffy and Roger as the force of good, and Rocks and Blackbeard as their dark counterparts. For now, though, readers can look forward to learning more about the mysterious Rocks D. Xebec starting in One Piece Chapter 1155.

