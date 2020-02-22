Dragon Ball Super Checks In on Its Android Brawl

Android 17 and 18 have been a huge part of the roster of the Z Fighters during the story of Dragon Ball Super. While they were an instrumental part of Universe 7's strategy during the Tournament of Power arc, it seems as if the cybernetic siblings are the ace in the hole for the warriors of Earth in the Moro arc taking place in the manga. With the most recent chapter released, we get a brand new update on how these androids stack up to the army of Moro and how their power may help Earth live another day!

Warning! If you haven't had the opportunity to read chapter 57 of Dragon Ball Super's manga, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

The Androids appear to be the perfect enemies to fight Moro, with their energy unable to be absorbed thanks to the ancient wizard's powers. With the likes of Goku and Vegeta unable to even get close to the sorcerer, the Androids arrive on the scene and pretty much manhandle OG-73, one of Moro's strongest underlings. As a reminder, OG-73 is very much like the androids, with this villains being an artificial warrior. While his biology may be similar, his powers are certainly not.

OG-73 has the ability to essentially stack powers that he has consumed from the targets whose necks he grabs. Having done so with Gohan and Piccolo to name a few, the artificial warrior has been manhandling the Z Fighters following his arrival on Earth. However, once 17 and 18 arrive on the scene, they begin pounding OG-73 into the dust, along with some of Moro's other henchmen.

With OG down for the count, Moro finally arrives, not killing his right hand warrior as the possibility his powers may come in handy in the future is a possibility. With Moro lending his strength to one of his warriors, the Androids, along with the rest of the Z Fighters, find themselves at a loss once again. With Goku arriving back to Earth on the final page, the true fight is about to begin!

What do you think of the Androids involvement in the recent fight against Moro? Will we ever get to see Android 17's family? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

