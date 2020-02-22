My Hero Academia Fans Are Freaking Out Over The Class 1-A Band

By Evan Valentine

The latest installment of My Hero Academia was a hilarious one, focusing on the students of Class 1-A assembling to put together a band in preparation for the Cultural Festival held by UA Academy. With surprises revealed such as Jiro's absolutely stunning singing voice and Bakugo's adeptness at playing the drums, we were also given some not so surprising moments such as Mineta's inability to play the guitar and Aoyama's desire to be as flashy as possible while on stage. With Gentle Criminal about to unveil his plans for taking the world by storm thanks to recording and posting his villainous acts on the internet, the heroes are given a much needed breather before jumping into another scuffle!

Now, fans are reacting to the Class 1-A Band which includes those playing the instruments on stage, the "dance team", as well as an "Effects Team" that will be aiming to blow away both other students and passers by alike! Between Jiro, Bakugo, and Mineta sharing the spotlight, we're anxious to see how this upcoming performance takes flight!

Proud To Be A Fan

The Most Wonderful Voice

Sero Fans Represent

The Band Is Definitely Winning Some Brownie Points

Bakugo Killing The Drums

Our Favorite Hot Head Is Nothing If Not Predictable

Sometimes A Sketch Is More Effective Than Words

The Coolest Thing You'll See Today

Mineta Truly Is A Rock Star

A Petition Arises

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Start the Conversation

of