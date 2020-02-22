My Hero Academia Fans Are Freaking Out Over The Class 1-A Band

The latest installment of My Hero Academia was a hilarious one, focusing on the students of Class 1-A assembling to put together a band in preparation for the Cultural Festival held by UA Academy. With surprises revealed such as Jiro's absolutely stunning singing voice and Bakugo's adeptness at playing the drums, we were also given some not so surprising moments such as Mineta's inability to play the guitar and Aoyama's desire to be as flashy as possible while on stage. With Gentle Criminal about to unveil his plans for taking the world by storm thanks to recording and posting his villainous acts on the internet, the heroes are given a much needed breather before jumping into another scuffle!

Now, fans are reacting to the Class 1-A Band which includes those playing the instruments on stage, the "dance team", as well as an "Effects Team" that will be aiming to blow away both other students and passers by alike! Between Jiro, Bakugo, and Mineta sharing the spotlight, we're anxious to see how this upcoming performance takes flight!