Dragon Ball Super Shows How Much Krillin Believes in Goku

Dragon Ball Super has brought the fight to Earth over the course of the latest couple of chapters as the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc continues to heat up. Moro and his army of escaped criminals have begun attacking at various points throughout the Earth, and Gohan and the remaining Z Fighters have been left to defend the Earth as Goku and Vegeta continue their journeys through space. But things have taken a turn in the latest chapter of the series as Krillin and the others have reached their limits. Krillin believes in Goku so much, however, that he's able to draw him to his location.

As Krillin and Master Roshi struggled against a surprising powerful triple fusion, Krillin decides to continue to fight for as long as he can in the hopes that Goku would be able to notice his surging power. He believes so much, in fact, that Krillin is willing to put all of his power and life on the line in order to draw Goku to his location.

Chapter 57 sees Krillin continue to fight off against Moro's army of prisoners, and the entire time he does this he continues to believe that Goku will come and save the day. As the triple fusion lunges in towards him, Krillin decides to go down swinging and expend as much power as possible to get Goku's attention. Luckily this works as Goku's flying in space overhead and he begins to sense the others fighting.

But because of their shrinking ki, Goku can't lock onto them. But he soon finds Krillin, as Krillin begins to push his power as far as he can to the very last moment. Thankfully, as the triple fusion is about to hit him -- Goku jumps in and manages to save Krillin at the very last moment. Krillin's trust of Goku is one of the stalwarts of the entire franchise, and the latest chapter shows that it even reaches across space.

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super's big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchise with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes' promotional anime series.

