Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Debuts on Netflix With Millions of Views Despite a Major Drawback

After making fans wait for a year, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle made its streaming debut on July 28th, 2026, and it’s already breaking records on Netflix. Unlike Crunchyroll, which is streaming the film across the globe, Netflix has only made it available for fans in regions across Asia, excluding Japan, Mainland China, and India. While both platforms began streaming on the same day, the regional differences made most fans turn to Crunchyroll instead. However, despite the fact that Netflix is streaming it in limited regions, the film still became a massive hit on the platform with millions of views.

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Netflix Tudum confirms that during the first week, the film gathered 3.3 million views and ranked fifth in the global charts of non-English movies. The chart showcased views from July 27th to August 2nd, 2026, so the record is from the first six days since its debut. The following week, the film gathered another 1.2 million views and ranked ninth in the list. Netflix has yet to license it for fans in the U.S., but it will eventually land on the platform, considering that the previous seasons are already streaming there. Now that the first part of the Infinity Castle trilogy has also made its debut, fans are also awaiting updates on the next movie.

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So far, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 doesn’t have a release date or even a window. Since the trilogy was announced in 2024, only the first film has been released so far. The first installment hit Japanese theatres in July 2025 before making a worldwide premiere in September of the same year. While it has been a year since the film was released, the animation studio has stayed silent on the upcoming films.

We can expect updates by the end of the year, especially during Jump Festa 2027, which will be held in December this year. It’s one of the largest events for anime and manga fans held annually by Shueisha to reveal the latest updates on Shonen Jump series.

What Will Happen in Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2?

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As fans might have expected, the second part of the trilogy will be more intense than ever. The first installment ended on a massive cliffhanger, as it sets up the upcoming battles in the arc while Nakime continues to shift the layout of the Infinity Castle to confuse the Demon Slayers. While two of the Upper Moons have already been defeated in the first film, three more remain active in battle. Additionally, Shinobu Kocho’s tragic death is a huge blow to the Corps.

Not to mention that after fighting powerful opponents, Giyu, Tanjiro, and Zenitsu are all too injured to continue fighting for a while. The Infinity Castle is the longest arc in the series, with several intense battles often leading to tragic conclusions. The final war against the demons was still in the initial phase during the first part, but everything will start to go downhill for the Demon Slayers from here on out.