3 Years Later, Oshi no Ko Is All Set For Its Controversial Finale With a New Look

Aka Akasaka’s popular idol manga Oshi no Ko debuted its anime adaptation in 2023, and the second season was released just a year later. The manga was concluded with a highly controversial finale in 2024, but the anime has a lot of story left to cover. The story continues to feature Ruby Hoshino’s struggles as she makes her way into the entertainment world by appearing in a web variety show that Aqua is starring in. However, later on, it also focuses on Aqua discovering the hidden secrets of both his sister and the continuing mystery of their father.

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The anime’s Season 3 premiered in January 2026 as part of the Winter 2026 lineup and is already one of the biggest series of the year. The third season ended in March this year, and the anime will wrap up the story in the upcoming fourth season. While fans await updates on the final season, the official X handle of the anime shared a gorgeous teaser visual to hype up the series.

Image Courtesy of Doga Kobo

Oshi no Ko has already announced it will be returning for a final season, but the anime has yet to confirm any release or production details behind the new episodes as of this time. There’s a hope that it’s going to feature a returning staff and voice cast behind it all too. Daisuke Hiramaki directed the third season of the anime for Doga Kobo, while Jin Tanaka handled the composition for the series, Kanna Hirayama provided the character designs, and Takuro Iga composed the music. It even ended with an hour-long finale to wrap it up too.

Oshi no Ko features a voice cast including the likes of Takeo Otsuka as Aquama, Yurie Igoma as Ruby, Megumi Han as Kanna Arima, Manaka Iwami as Akane Kurokawa, Rumi Okubo as MEMcho, Rie Takahashi as Ai, and more. If you wanted to catch up with the anime’s run thus far while we wait for the next season, you can find Oshi no Ko now streaming with both HIDIVE and Crunchyroll.

Oshi no Ko Has One of The Most Controversial Endings Ever

Image Courtesy of Doga Kobo

Even though the series presents itself as a light-hearted pop idol soap opera, the story is darker than expected, justifying its demographic as a Seinen. Oshi no Ko’s anime has been incredibly successful so far, but it’s going to be one of the most curious finales to see play out. The original manga release of the series came to an end in November 2024, but it was incredibly controversial to fans at the time. It won’t be exactly clear why fans didn’t really enjoy the ending without spoiling what actually happens, but it’s going to be interesting to see whether or not the anime will follow in those same controversial footsteps with its adaptation.

It’s hard to imagine that the anime would stray too far from the original ending, so it’s going to be interesting to see how the final season is able to build to a version of that ending that will ultimately feel acceptable to fans. We’ll just have to see it soon enough when it all hits.